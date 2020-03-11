Electric Corsa to cost from £27,165

VAUXHALL'S first pure electric car will have an on the road price of £27,165 after the government's OLEV grant.

Available in two trim levels – 'SE Nav' and 'Elite Nav' – the all-new Corsa-e comes with automatic climate control, keyless entry, a 7-inch colour touchscreen and a digital instrument binnacle as standard.

The supermini, which uses the same architecture as Peugeot's 208, has a range of up to 209 miles, says Vauxhall, with the onboard 50kWh battery able to support up to 100kW rapid charging.

This function means that an 80% charge taking just 30 minutes and is covered by an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

In a bid to optimise performance, drivers are able to choose from three driving modes, comprising 'Eco', 'Normal' and 'Sport', with the latter sharpening throttle responses.

For maximum efficiency, 'Eco' can extend total range by up to 40%.

As for performance, the Corsa-e's 136hp electric motor generates 260Nm of torque meaning the sprint from zero to 62mph takes just 8.1 seconds. The car's top speed is limited to 93mph.