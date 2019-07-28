Death of Newry businessman

SINN Féin MLA Conor Murphy has expressed great sadness at the death of the founder of Newry company First Derivatives, Brian Conlon.

The Newry and Armagh MLA said:

“I engaged with Brian on numerous occasions and always found him to be hugely committed to the Newry area and region.

“Brain Conlon and his partners have grown First Derivatives from a small local company into a globally renowned company, over those years they have given many young people from the area and across Ireland opportunities to gain employment and to travel the world.

“I would like to extend my sympathy to Brian’s wife, children and entire family circle