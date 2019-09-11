Deaths from the Newry and Mourne District

Patrick (Patsy) Murphy

The death has taken place of Patrick Patsy Murphy, late of Ballyoran Heights, Portadown, and formerly of Newtownhamilton.

Bel;oved husband of Rose, he was the loving father of Sean, Ann, Helen, Eileen and Maureen.

His funeral took place on Friday from his late residence to the Church of St John the Baptist Drumcree.

Burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter Sloan

Regret has been occasioned with the passing of Peter Sloan, late of Shanlieve Court, Hilltown.

Beloved husband of Mary, he was loving father of Dr Rosemary Sloan.

His funeral took place on Wednesday from his late residence to the Church of St John the Evangelist, Ballymaghery.

Burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.

Dorenda (Roisin) Brannigan

The death has taken place of Dorenda (Roisin) Brannigan, late of Marian Park, Downpatrick.

Beloved wife of Stephen, she was the loving mother of Gemma and Ciara, and loving daughter of Doreen and the late Michael..

She was

Funeral took place on Wednesday from her late residence to St Brigid’s Church, Downpatrick.

Following Requiem Mass burial took place in Struell Cemetery.

Mary (Dot) Kelly

The death took place on September 1 of Mary (Dot) Kelly, late of Leaside Gardens, Downpatrick.

Beloved wife of the late Vincent, she was mother of Rosaleen, Martin, Thomas, Maureen and the late Hugh.

Her funeral took place on Wednesday from her late residence to St Colmcille’s Church, Downpatrick.

Burial followed in Struell cemetery.

Stephen Morgan

The death has taken place of Stephen Morgan, late of Knockbarragh, Rostrevor.

Beloved husband of Mary, he was the devoted father of Brian and Seamus.

He was brother of the late Mary, Bridget, John, Pete and Joseph.

His funeral took place on Tuesday from his late residence to St Mary Star of the Sea Church, Rostrevor. Burial took place in Kilbroney Cemetery.

Maria Walsh

The death took place on September 1 of Maria Walsh.

Beloved wife of Thomas, she was the loving mother of Nicola and Elaine.

He funeral took place from her late residence, Killough Road, Down patrick, to St Joseph’s Church, Killough.

Burial took place in the adjoining cemetery.

Rev Fr James Feenan

The death took place on September 3 of Rev Fr James Feenan,

He died peacefully in Portarlington, Victoria, Australia.

Formerly of Tullyherron, Mountnorris, he was the devoted son of the late Frank and Mary.

He was the treasured brother of the late Frank, Mary, Nan, Rose and Betty.

He was the loving uncle of the Feenan (Tullyherron), Boyle (Warrenpoint) and Morgan (Crossmaglen) families.

Fr Jim was remembered at Requiem Mass in St Malachy’s Church, Ballymoyer.

Ursula O’Hagan

The death took place at Daisy Hill Hospital of Ursuala O’Hagan, late of Cloghoge Heights, Dublin Road, Newry.

Beloved wife of Eamonn, she was the loving mother of Cioara and Eimear.

Requiem Mass was celebrated on Sunday in Sacred Heart, Cloughoge.

Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery.

The deceased was the sister of Mary, Sean and Gary.

To the O’Hagan family sympathy is extended.

Brian Mulligan

The death has taken ;place of Brian Mulligan, late of Annalong and formerly of Newry.

In his 101st year, he passed away at Slieve Roe House, Kilkeel,

Husband of the late Elizabeth, he was the father of Brian, Moira, Noeleen, Roisin, Siofra, late Aoibhinn AND Geradline.

He is also survived by a brother Donal.

His funeral will take place today, Tuesday to St Mary’s Church, Glassdrumman, for 11.00am Requiem Mass.

Thereafter to Roselawn Cemetery for 2.00pm.

Family flowers only with donations if desired to Slieve Roe House, Kilkeel.

Eamon Quinn

Regret has been occasioned with the passing of Eamon Quinn, late of Conway Park, Mullaghbawn.

Beloved son of the late John and Alice (Carrickngavna), his death is regretted by his loving wife Maura, daughter Bernadine(Donnelly), and sons Colum, Raymond, Brian and Ronan.

He was dear brother of Nancy O’Callaghan, Bridget Muckian, Brian and Sean, and the late Michael, Peter, Kay, Peggy and Seamus.

Requiem Mass as celebrated in St Mary’sChurch, Mullaghbawn.

Burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Smyth

The death took place on September 5th of Mary Smyth, late of Faughiletra Road, Jonesborough.

Beloved wife of the late Jack, she was the loving mother of John, Mary, Chris, Peter and Patrick.

Requiem Mass was celebrated on Sunday in St Patrick’s Church, Dromintee.

Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery.