Man appears in Newry court on terrorism charges

A 37 year old man has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland this morning (Wednesday 11th September) and appeared at Newry MC this afternoon in relation to terrorism charges.

The man originally appeared at Newry Magistrates Court on Monday 24 October 2016 charged with belonging to or professing to belong to a proscribed organisation, conspiracy to possess explosives with intent to endanger life, preparation of terrorist acts and receiving training or instruction in the making or use of weapons for terrorism.

These charges followed the arrests of a number of men in the Ardcarn Park area of Newry on the evening of Monday 10 November 2014. He was released on court bail at a later date to live at an approved address in the Republic of Ireland.