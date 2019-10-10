Shelbourne Motors officially launch new multi-brand Newry showroom

SHELBOURNE Motors has officially opened its new multi-brand complex in Newry with an exclusive launch event following the family-owned vehicle retailer’s £5m investment.

Over 300 special guests got the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facility that features Renault, Dacia and Kia showrooms, and a purpose-built Autoselect Used Car Supermarket.

The 50,000 sq ft development also includes new car handover bays, drive-in service centre and lounge-style waiting area.

The Kia, Renault and Dacia partnerships position Shelbourne Motors as the only dedicated dealership supplying new and used vehicles for the global car manufacturers in the Newry and Mourne area.

The official opening of the multi-franchise complex has created 60 new jobs across a variety of customer service, sales and technical support roles.

Paul Ward, Sales Director at Shelbourne Motors said: “We’re delighted to officially launch our new £5m multi-franchise complex in Newry. This is our largest ever single investment and fulfils our long-term ambition of expanding into the Newry and Mourne area.

“This state-of-the-art facility is a game-changer in the local automotive industry and strengthens our position as one of Northern Ireland’s largest family-owned vehicle retailers.

“The complex has been meticulously designed to provide an unequalled sales and after-care experience to customers. It incorporates spectacular Renault, Dacia and Kia showrooms, and an Autoselect Used Car Supermarket within one purpose-built facility that is sleek, bright and modern with a host of technologically-advanced features.

“The doors have been open for less than two weeks and the huge amounts of positive feedback from new and existing customers has been tremendous.

“We are already ahead of our projected sales and after sales targets for October and this is testament to our 60 new staff hitting the ground running and delivering our ethos of ensuring customers receive the highest level of service and the best value on our excellent range of new and used vehicles.”

Shelbourne Motors’ will be hosting an open day for the general public on Saturday 12th October (12pm – 2pm) to celebrate the official opening of the new facility. Cool FM Roadshow will host an outside broadcast to entertain customers and local suppliers The Big Red Bus Company will also be hand to sample food cooked on their American style smoker.

Shelbourne Motors was founded by the Ward Family in 1973 and its Portadown headquarters operates Toyota, Renault, Nissan and Dacia franchises, as well as a Used Car Supermarket, Accident Repair Centre, Vehicle Rental Division and Valet Centre.

For more information on Shelbourne Motors’ new multi-franchise complex in Newry visit www.shelbournemotors.com/newry.