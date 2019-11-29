YOUNG people in the Newry area are being given the chance to break into the growing Film, TV, Animation and Games Industries.

The ScreenWorks programme, funded by the Department for Communities through Northern Ireland Screen and delivered by Into Film, will offer invaluable work experience with two free specialist training sessions with industry professionals in Newry.

From December 2-5, students can learn about story development from Amanda Verlaque, an award-winning creative producer and storyteller who has worked for BBC Northern Ireland and BBC Scotland as well as Magma Films, TG4, RTE, Stirling Film & Television and Waddell Media.

This session is geared for 16-19 year olds and will give direct experience on how to develop a story idea for film or TV including choose the style and format, mapping out the idea and story structure.

The next opportunity in Newry will be from January 14-16 on Special Effects Make-up and is geared to students aged 14-16 with professional make-up artists Connie McGrath. The group will get an introduction to make-up special effects and the role of the make-up artist and learn some of the amazing skills of the trade including applying scars, wounds and bruises.

Newry student Alyssa McPolin, in her last year at Sacred Heart Grammar, has attended two ScreenWorks sessions: Costume Design and Make-Up and Special Effects.

“ScreenWorks has been a great opportunity for me. I know I want to do art at university and this has given me a chance to explore different career options.

It’s been amazing to work with two people that have achieved so much in the industry and to learn their tips and techniques. ScreenWorks is helping me to make decisions on what I want to do, I’d recommend it to anyone,” she said.

Sean Boyle from Into Film added: “There are so many different jobs available in these industries but often young people and their teachers and parents aren’t aware of the opportunities available right here in Northern Ireland. We have been running work experience opportunities across Northern Ireland and many young people have travelled to Belfast, Coleraine and Derry to get this valuable experience. This is an opportunity for them to try these free sessions right here in Newry.”

The aim of the ScreenWorks initiative is to plug the skills gap by encouraging hundreds of young people to seek out behind-the-scenes careers in the screen industries by becoming the skilled technicians, accountants, caterers and designers of the future.