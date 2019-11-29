Christmas in Warrenpoint

THE group behind the campaign for a new community centre facility in Warrenpoint continue to be passionate and remain confident that Newry, Mourne & Down District Council are fully commitment to their plans for a community centre in Warrenpoint.

The small local group of volunteers behind the efforts ‘Warrenpoint Community Centre Group’ in conjunction with WBR Chamber of Commerce would like to announce the third annual “Christmas around the world & Christmas Light illumination” event in Warrenpoint Square on Saturday 30th November 2019.

After the highly successful festive celebration last year, the groups promise this years event will be bigger and better than before. The event will kick off at 3pm, beginning with a sensory hour and then continue until 7pm.

Many cultures from around the world will be explored with the help from our diverse community members through arts, crafts and food. Along with this there will be many exciting activities to keep everyone entertained and there will also be entertainment by the wonderful Sound Functions. Santa, Mrs Claus and their helpers will also be their in the magical grotto.

The big switch on will take place with the illumination of the Christmas lights around 6.30pm, so be sure not to miss it

Santa has also sent his helper ‘Mistletoe” the elf along to Warrenpoint during the lead up to the 30th and may get up to some mischief around the shops – so watch this space.

We would like to encourage all the corners of the communities to come along to the event, it will be full of fun, magical moments and many surprises along the way.