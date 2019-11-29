Newry residents decide on funding priorities

RESIDENTS in the Newry District Electoral Area (DEA) came together on Saturday last in the Bank Bar and Bistro, to decide on which projects they would like to see funded in their area.

The event was part of the Community Leading Change participatory budgeting exercise which gives local communities a say in how funding is used in local communities.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Charlies Casey said, “I am very pleased to see the great response that the DEA has had from the whole community. To have over 280 people voting for the projects they want funded really shows how important it is to get local communities involved in this kind of decision making.

“I want to thank all 17 groups that pitched their projects and particularly congratulate the 13 projects that were eventually funded on their achievement.

“Over the next few months, I look forward to seeing the impact that these projects have made in the Newry community.”

The successful groups and their projects are as follows:

Autism Families, 6-week Music and Movement Programme

Barcroft Community Association, Annual Christmas Party (aged 60+)

Meadow Armagh Road, Women’s Programme

Carnagat, Historical Remembrance Board for Paupers’ Graveyard Project

Flare Ambassadors, Laugh Yourself Happy - mental health initiative/community event

Friends of St Patricks PS, Outdoor Play equipment

Martins Lane Youth Provision, Youth Engagement

Polish Supplementary School, Photography Project

Respect Project, Community Youth Champions League

St Joseph’s Boys High School, Community Nurture Garden

St Mary's Youth Club, Happy Days Group Outing

Wonder Youth Club, Formal Event for Young People with a Disability

You can also view this list on the Council website: newrymournedown.org/communityplanning.