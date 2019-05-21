Agherton Parish Church packed for institution

THERE was standing room only in the Church of St John the Baptist, Portstewart, on Friday May 10 when the Rev Malcolm Ferry was instituted as rector of the Parish of Agherton.

Malcolm was previously rector of St Augustine’s Parish Church, Diocese of Derry and Raphoe, and a Canon of St Columb’s Cathedral, Londonderry.

He served his first curacy in Agherton following his ordination in 1996 and says he has many happy memories of the parish.

He was instituted rector on Friday by the Ven Paul Dundas, Archdeacon of Dalriada, and Commissary to the Bishop of Connor. The preacher at the service was the Ven Robert Miller, Archdeacon of Derry.

Malcolm is married to Carol and they have three grown up children, James, Sarah and Rebekah.

Brought up in a large family in the Parish of Donaghmore, Armagh Diocese, he attended St Michael’s Church in the village of Castlecaulfield. He was a member of the Boys’ Brigade and taught Sunday School.

He graduated from Stranmillis College, Belfast, and taught for two years before taking a position in industry.

*Read more on this inside the Chronicle.