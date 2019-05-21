Brexit shambles hits cruise ship plan

PLANS for a multi-million-pound cruise ship terminal that could bring £10m per year into the local economy via Magilligan harbour, have been “negatively impacted” by Brexit uncertainty.

That warning was contained in a submission to Westminster's Northern Ireland Affairs Committee by Foyle Port Commissioners.

The report penned by chief executive Brian McGrath outlines plans for cruise ship terminal aimed at meeting increasing demand from cruise lines for stop-offs on the North Coast.

He writes that Lough Foyle has a unique opportunity to deliver passengers to both sides of the border.

And, key to the plan is an agreement with Causeway Coast and Glens Council to take control of Magilligan Harbour.

Foyle Port thinks it can attract 150,000 passengers per year, each with an average daily spend around £100.

And it suggests two thirds will be spent in the north.

