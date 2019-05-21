Couple fundraise for a cause close to their hearts

THE death of their darling daughter just weeks before Christmas inspired a Coleraine couple to raise funds for a cause close to their hearts.

As they struggled to make sense of losing little Emily, just minutes after her birth at Causeway Hospital, Hannah and Mark Connor were determined to help other parents cope with the devastating loss of a child.

When Emily passed away on November 11 last year, it was the third time Hannah had lost a child through death at birth and in the aftermath of their suffering, the couple has decided to continue raising much-needed funds for the Bereavement Suite at Causeway Hospital.

