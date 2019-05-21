Major refurbishment works planned at the Tullamore Court Hotel

MAJOR refurbishment work is planned over the coming months at the Tullamore Court Hotel, the new owners have announced.

The hotel will continue to sponsor the Offaly Senior Football championships as it has done for the past16 years, it has also been revealed.

iNua Hospitality acquired the four star hotel last February and hosted local dignitaries, business people and guests from the wider community at the hotel on Wednesday last to mark the next chapter for the property.

Chief Operations Officer of iNua Hospitality Sean O’Driscoll described the hotel as a “successful and well-performing business and an excellent addition to our existing regional hospitality portfolio.”

He revealed that major refurbishment work will take place on the hotel lobby, the Furlong Bar and the DEW Suite over the coming months to complement the makeover already completed on the restaurant.

The iNUA Collection is one of the largest regional hotel groups in Ireland and has developed a strong presence in the regional hotel market since 2012.

The Tullamore Court Hotel is the eighth hotel to join the growing iNua Collection which also includes the five-star Muckross Park Hotel in Killarney, The Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel, The Hillgrove Hotel in Monaghan and the Radisson Blu Hotels in Cork, Limerick, Athlone and Sligo.

Sean O’Driscoll said:”We are delighted to add the Tullamore Court Hotel to our collection and we look forward to working with Philip and the team to further enhance its prominence in Co. Offaly.

”Tullamore is a great town and we know that the hotel plays a large part in the life of the town,” he added stressing that it complemented the other hotels in the group’s collection.

He continued: “We have inherited a superb team, including Philip O’Brien and Ann McLoughlin, and have been very impressed with the friendliness and can do attitude of that team.”

He said that his group looked forward to working with other bodies to encourage more tourists to visit Tullamore.

”We love that our hotels are part of the communities in which they are based,” stressed Mr O’Driscoll who added that the group supported local clubs and charities.

Hotel General Manager Philip O’Brien outlined: “It is 22 years this month since I first came to Tullamore and I have seen the landscape change dramatically over this time. I would like to acknowledge the foresight of John Flanagan Senior, John and Tony Flanagan and Dominic Doheny for their tremendous courage to build the first hotel in Tullamore all those years ago”.

“Noel Creedon, CEO, Sean O’Driscoll COO, Paul Fitzgerald, CFO and the head office team of iNua hospitality, have already in such a short space of time added great support to our business, through their own extensive knowledge and expertise”

Mr O’Brien said the hotel was one of the largest local employers providing jobs for 187 people whom he thanked for their dedication and hard work.

Cllr Danny Owens, Cathaoirleach, Offaly County Council, said he could assure the new owners that the hotel was well run, had great staff and was profitable.

He stressed that the Flanagan Group was synonymous with business in Tullamore in particular the building sector and was getting ready to develop a major commercial site.

Cllr Owens said the continued success of the firm was vital to the future of Tullamore.