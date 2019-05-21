Residents turn against Portstewart wheel

PLANS to erect a “spectacular” Ferris wheel in Portstewart over the summer have met fierce resistance from a group of residents.

Operators of a “panoramic viewing wheel” have applied for planning permission to erect the 34m structure in the council-owned Crescent playground over July and August.

Billed as “large enough to be a showpiece for any city centre, town or major event”, the illuminated wheel will operate from July 5 until September 1, if the application is successful.

The proposal was approved by councillors in April, subject to agreement from planners.

However objectors, led by Crescent resident Rosemary Armstrong, fear the attraction will make life difficult for nearby residents.

In a letter to planners, she writes: “There are presently two building projects under construction in the cul-de-sac. Combined with the commercial lorries, equipment and increased traffic movement this will make it extremely difficult for residents to enter or leave their property.

“It will also be a hindrance to parishioners attending the church on the Crescent on a daily basis.”

