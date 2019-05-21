The marmalade maestro

A PORTSTEWART man, who has a passion for making marmalade, has added to his medals collection after picking up three silver awards at a national competition.

Brian hails from Donegal but has been living happily in Portstewart for the past 10 years.

He explained how his parents had retired to the area many years ago and that he had fallen in love with the picturesque North Coast and decided to settle locally for the foreseeable future.

Twelve months ago, Brian won two silver medals in a similar competition and is proud to have added another three silver medals to his collection. Such is Brian's competitive nature, he admits that he is seeking that elusive gold medal.

“I have added another three silver medals this year which is pleasing,” Brian told the Chronicle.

“I would love to win gold eventually because I am quite competitive and although I am not far away there is still a little bit of work left to do,” he admitted.

Brian entered four pots of his home made preserve into the competition which was staged at the Dalemain Mansion and Historic Garden in Cumbria, North of England.

