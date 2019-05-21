Two men in court charged with attempted child abduction

TWO men appeared at Antrim Magistrate’s Court today, each charged with two counts of attempted child abduction.

Florin Boros (45), with an address at Queen Street and Liviu Caprean (39), with an address at Kinhilt Street, are charged with the offences which are reported to have taken place on May 19, 2019.

It is believed the charges follow an approach to two teenage girls in the Harryville area of Ballymena at the weekend.

The defendants were remanded in custody to prison at Maghaberry.

The case has been adjourned to May 30, 2019 at Ballymena Magistrate’s Court.