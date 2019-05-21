Mickey runs that extra mile

DUNLOY Cuchullians’ Mickey McClements puts on his running shoes for sight loss support charity RNIB.

Michael McClements chose to run this year’s iconic London Marathon for the Royal National Institute of Blind people after their Eye Clinic Liaison Officer provided advice and support to his brother, who lost his sight due to complications with diabetes - raising an incredible £2850 in the process.

Michael said, “I chose to run the London Marathon in support of the RNIB because of the support they have provided my family during a difficult time. Fergal is my youngest brother, diabetic since aged 8 and has recently lost his sight in one eye, with the very real threat of losing it completely."

