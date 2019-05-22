Omagh centenarian celebrates birthday milestone with family and friends

A special birthday party was held at Harold McCauley House, Omagh, on Thursday past, for a very special lady who was celebrating her 100th birthday.

The large number of friends, family and former pupils of Miss Jean Faux who gathered at the care home to mark the occasion is a true testament to how popular the kind-hearted Omagh woman was and still is today.

Born on May 16, 1919, Miss Faux served as a teacher and vice-principal at Omagh Academy for 40 years.

Amongst those in attendance at the party was the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, The Rt Rev Dr Charles McMullan, who was Head Boy in Miss Faux's final year before her retirement, and Ruth Elkin (nee Crawford) - now principal of Omagh High School, who was Head Girl in the same year, 1978.

Mr McMullan described Miss Faux - who received her telegram from the Queen two days before her birthday - as the epitome of kindness and gentleness.

"Miss Faux had a wonderful sense of deportment, was a fantastic teacher, and is someone who has considerable strength of character," he added.

"As I reflect today, and as I hear other people talking about Miss Faux, she is held in the highest possible esteem. As soon as her name is mentioned, it brings a smile to people's faces and warms our hearts."

