Omagh schoolgirl Emily wins once-in-a- lifetime dream trip to Rugby World Cup in Japan!

AN Omagh County Primary School pupil will live every rugby fan's dream in September after winning a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the World Cup in Japan.

Emily Irwin will have the privilege of presenting the match ball in Ireland's opening game with Scotland on September 22 at the International Stadium, Yokohama.

The unsuspecting Omagh girl broke down in tears of happiness when representatives from DHL - the company who ran the competition - arrived at her primary school just after lunchtime on Thursday last to break the news to her.

Emily had sent an inspirational video to the Ireland players through Facebook in which she delivered a creative team-talk in the form of a 'rap' as part of the DHL competition.

She had entered the competition some weeks earlier, but had no idea she had won until she was presented with a matchball and certificate by DHL staff.

Upon realising her success, Emily simply couldn't hide her emotions. Her tearful mother, Wendy, and grandmother, Doreen, were there to savour the moment, along with her delighted classmates and teachers.

"We don't usually enter competitions like this, but we just thought we would give it a shot. Someone had to win it," her mother Wendy enthused.

