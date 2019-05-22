Urban Beach set for People's Park

BEACH trips will be closer than you think this Summer with the installation of an urban beach in Paeople’s Park.

Ballymena’s Urban Beach means you will be able to build sandcastles in the sunshine and feel the sand between your toes, whilst avoiding the coastal traffic jams.

The project is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

The urban beach has been designed by award winning designer Ian Price, who has devised a space which will accommodate a number of community activities planned for the Ballymena beach this summer.

It will be a flexible area that has plenty of space for laying out the beach towels, a dedicated sand sculpture section, and a jetty style promenade.

The main feature of the urban beach will be a lighthouse, which is something that Ballymena residents will not be used to seeing in their People’s Park.

The space will also be used to host an outdoor cinema and other public functions throughout the summer.