Charity Comedy Night in The Grouse

A Charity Comedy Night in Ballymena on Friday will raise funds for the Perinatal Trust (8.30pm).

Parents Charlotte and Sammy Watson, from Slatt, who lost their son Theo Philip Watson last year, want to thank all involved at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The Unit’s involvement allowed Charlotte and Sammy to spend precious time with Theo, who was born with Patau Syndrome, before he passed away.

The Watsons are keen to give something back to the hospital.

They aim to raise £22,000 so that the hospital can purchase a Neonatal incubator for the unit.

So far with the support of family and friends, over £7,700 has been raised for the cause.

And the family appeal for your support this Friday night when the Charity Comedy Night takes place at Origin Night Club at the Grouse.

Tickets are just £7. with all proceeds going to the Perinatal Trust.

The Trust helps purchase medical and other equipment for the Regional Neonatal Unit at the Royal.

They support education and training of staff in the Unit by funding attendance at conferences, courses and in tertiary/professional education.

It also supports research into problems of newborn babies in Northern Ireland, by providing top-up funding for consumables or short-term staff salaries.

Ballymena comedian Gary Pollock, a close friend of sales executive and work colleague Charlotte at TrustFord in Ballymena, decided on the Comedy Night to boost funds for the cause.

Treasured Print Works, in association with The Grouse complex, are delighted to be involved in the night of laughter.

On November 29 last year, Charlotte and Sammy Watson brought a beautiful baby boy into the world.

It was discovered that little Theo Philip was born with Patau Syndrome, causing a number of complications.

“Without the hardwork and loving care provided by the neonatal intensive care unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, we would not have been fortunate enough to have the time with Theo that we did,” outlined Charlotte.

“We are eternally grateful for everything the staff there did for us and Theo. We want to fund raise, so to allow the Neonatal Unit to continue their amazing work for any future families who may face a difficult start for their babies.”

Latest Fund Raising Venture

Meanwhile, the latest fund raising venture is Friday night’s Charity Comedy Night.

The line-up includes some of the country's top talent - Paddy Mc Gaughey (Braid Comedy Club), Luke McGibbon (Monday Night Comedy at The Pavilion Belfast), George Firehorse (aka Magic George) and Jason O'Neill (The Orange Ball).

Your host/MC for the evening is local man Gary Pollock!

This event is sure to sell out so secure your seat well in advance!

Drinks promos will be available on the night as well as a raffle at the interval with some very generous prizes donated from local businesses.

Grab a ticket now at the link below or behind the bar at The Grouse or The Smoking Monkey

/charity-comedy-night

The Facebook event page is also at:

457144645037113/

If you can't make the event you can donate to the cause at:

samuel-watson3