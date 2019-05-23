Construction work starts on new town centre link bridge

CONSTRUCTION of a new footbridge linking Main Street and the Bridge Centre car park as part of the Tullamore Street Enhancement Project has started.

Machinery is in place and piling of the foundation is currently underway. The bridge itself is being made off-site and has been subcontracted out by David Walsh Civil Engineering who is the overall contractor for the enhancement works. The bridge is expected to be in place by mid-July.

''This will make a huge difference to the area. It was the one thing that was missing there,'' said Councillor Tommy McKeigue.''It's great to see that in action. It will help the whole town. That street has some very good shops,'' he commented.

Meanwhile work on the streets of the town is progressing on High Street and has almost reached O'Connor Square. Street markings at the Bridge Centre junction are underway.

At a recent Tullamore Municipal District meeting Councillor Danny Owens expressed concern that the work won't be finished by the deadline which is the end of October. He said he was worried there will be severe disruption over the Christmas period.

However, he was assured by Director of Service Tom Shanahan that everything is on schedule to be completed in the time-frame.