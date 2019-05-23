Open Legacy Fund deadline approaches

The Council has issued a reminder that applications to the Open Legacy Fund will close at the end of the month.

Earlier this year, the tournament organisers revealed details of a cash package aimed at rewarding Portrush residents for coping with disruption during July's golf tournament.

The £100,000 Open Legacy fund focuses on supporting initiatives benefiting the community.

Grants of up to £50,000 will be considered, but applicants must be “properly constituted not-for-profit organisations” and they will also have to demonstrate how their projects contribute to at least one of the Fund's three themes.

'Social' projects should be aimed at young people, the disabled or excluded, and in some way create greater community cohesion.

Under the 'environmental' theme applicants should have conservation and sustainable living in mind.

The final category of 'health and well-being' projects should aim to promote physical activity and healthier lifestyles.

Administration of the application process is being handled by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council's funding unit but the final decision on successful applicants will be made by the R&A.

Encouraging last minute applications, a council spokesperson said: "The Open Legacy Fund represents a unique opportunity for Portrush to deliver a sustainable legacy which will benefit the wider community.

Together with the R&A we are excited by the social, environmental or wellbeing changes this fund could make, contributing to the continuing prosperity and enhancement of the town following The Open."

Applicants can apply for small grants (£5000- £10,000) or large grants (£10,000 - £50,000).

To find out more or to submit an application go to www.causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/ grantsandfunding