Northland Surgery goes on the market

HOPES that Northland’s Surgery would eventually return to its former home on Cunningham’s Lane have been dashed following the news the site has been listed for sale.

Last week the “purpose built GP doctors surgery” was listed for sale by a Belfast Estate Agent, with interested buyers asked to submit bids in the region of £250,000.

The two-storey surgery is privately owned by a retiring GP and is located just over a mile from Dungannon town centre.

Speaking about the listing, the estate agent in charge of the sale told the Courier: “There has been a good level of interest in the building already. However, it is still early days and we expect even more interest will be forthcoming.”

