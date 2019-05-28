Armagh pastor raises over £2000 for Links

AN Armagh minister has thanked all those who helped ensure his release from Crumlin Road Prison – all in the name of charity.

Over £2,000 ‘bail’ money - £1,000 more than he needed to see him ‘freed’ - was secured by Rev Davidson after he found himelf banged up behind bars on Friday, May 17.

The 1st Armagh Presbyterian Church minister took part in the fundraiser to help expand the work of Links Counselling Service in Lurgan.

Thanking everyone for their support, Rev Davidson said: “Your generosity will ensure more people in our community, particularly those with mental health issues, are given the support they need.”