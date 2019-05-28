Driver hospitalised after overturning lorry

A LORRY driver has been taken to hospital after he overturned his vehicle in a dramatic scene in Dungannon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched an emergency crew after they received a 999 call at 11:21am on Wednesday following a lorry crash on the A4 near Parkanaur.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the lorry driver was transferred to the Craigavon Area Hospital.

The road remained closed for over six hours as the lorry was recovered and the debris was cleared.

Police and Roads NI worked together to minimise the disruption and the road reopened just after 6pm on Wednesday evening.