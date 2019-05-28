AN AGHADOWEY man has called for motorists to pay more attention and reduce their speed on rural roads “before someone gets killed”.

Billy Knox is lucky to be alive after becoming involved in an accident on the Curragh road on Wednesday, May 22.

Billy is a well-known ‘horse breaker’ in the local area and is often out around the roads putting young foals through their paces.

Last week, whilst he was out on the road with his horse and trap, disaster struck. A wave of traffic passed him on the road at speed, spooking his horse, which caused mayhem as he was flung from his trap onto the road.

Billy's horse was running out of control along the road before it eventually reached a halt on the Glenkeen Road after the horse became tangled in a hedge some distance away from the scene of the accident, but for this factor, Billy said that the outcome could have been much worse.

