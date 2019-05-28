New nursing service in Limavady a first for NI

THE first Parish Nurse, the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, was launched in Limavady, last week.

Limavady Methodist Church have taken on qualified nurse Jennifer Gault as Parish Nurse for the area.

Parish Nursing is an initiative that helps Churches to make provision for additional nursing care in the community, which compliments the existing nursing care and health promotion in a community.

Jennifer Gault, a well experienced and grounded nurse, who has lived in Limavady all her life is looking forward to her new role.

Jennifer said: “I first came across the concept of Parish Nursing when visiting with my husband, and family friends within Kingsport, Tennessee back in 2003.

“Described in the United States as a Faith Community Nurse, I was, as a newly qualified registered nurse, captivated by the concept of working as a nurse within the context of the church to meet the needs of the community.

“Finding out more, I discovered that the church recognized the importance of not only looking after their own congregation, but also that they saw the importance of working in the community to meet the needs of the community in terms of health and social well-being.”

Minister of Limavady Methodist Church, Rev Paul Gallucci said: “All nurses and health workers in Limavady provide excellent care in our town.

“It's our intention that the Parish Nurse’s work will compliment theirs, alongside providing additional care for those who need it.”

“Its a little like a real life ‘call the midwives.’

“From an era where additional time and support, backed up by a community of volunteers seemed very routine in nursing practice.

“Limavady Methodist Church are simply buying more time for additional care in our community, provided by our Parish Nurse and her team of volunteers.

