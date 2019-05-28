Trish's trip to Buckingham Palace

LIVING life with a brain tumour has presented its fair share of challenges for local lady Trish Roulston, but in quite a peculiar way, she admitted that her journey has given her a new lease of life, which truly is quite remarkable.

Last year, Tricia was presented with a British Empire Medal, “the working class gong”, or so she tells me, which goes to show her modest approach to life. Off the back of her proudest accolade, Trish was recently invited to attend Her Majesty the Queen's Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, May 15. Not too many people can boast about mixing it up with The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Charles and Camilla, not to mention Princess Anne and Tricia explained how the whole experience was all a little bit “surreal”.

“I flew over with my husband and that was the first time I had flown since I was diagnosed over two-and-a-half-years ago.

“I was quite anxious about it; I was worried the change in air pressure on the flight might cause me problems, but thankfully it all went well,” she said.

