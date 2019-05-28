“I STILL struggle everyday. I still cry everyday, I will miss Michael forever.”

These are the poignant words of Caroline Monroe whose dream honeymoon to north Antrim from the USA with new husband Michael was turned into a nightmare on September 25 last year.

On that terrible date, 31 year old Michael from Orange, Connecticut, was killed when his vehicle collided with another car at the junction of Gracehill Road and Bregagh Road a known accident black spot just after 7pm.

Caroline was rushed to hospital having suffered three pelvic fractures and injuries to her anterior and posterior ramus and the acetabulum.

Now Caroline has agreed to talk to The Chronicle about where she is at eight months after the almost unthinkably cruel way in which she was robbed of her beloved and about the Northern Ireland charity ‘Life After’ that has been helping her.

Caroline, currently living back with her mum in the town of Guilford, said: “I still struggle everyday. I still cry everyday, but I can manage it better, and I can make it through the day. I will miss Michael forever, and he will always be the love of my life and my best friend. Always.

