Simon gives back to NI Air Ambulance

READERS will remember how keen Ballymoney motorcyclist Simon Osbourne was involved in a crash near the north coast that left him very seriously injured.

The accident was a low speed collision with a car within the 30mph zone on January 2 this year.

Since then evidence from the 25 year old's helmet mounted GoPro camera has revealed that the collision, which resulted in Simon sustaining life-threatening and life-changing injuries, was an unfortunate accident.

More details of the accident have been released as well as details of Simon's journey to recovery that has so far involved 10 major surgeries.

Speaking about the accident a spokesperson for Air Ambulance NI said;

“Other road users quickly raised the alarm and due to the severity of the accident and the injuries sustained, the HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) team were tasked to the scene of the collision.

“Simon injuries included multiple fractures to his sternum, ribcage, pelvis, femur and left arm, as well as serious pelvic and internal trauma.

“Had it not been for the work of the air ambulance crew, NI Fire & Rescue Service, NI Ambulance Service, and the PSNI at the roadside and the work of the major trauma team at the Royal Victoria Hospital, Simon would not have survived his injuries.”

Prior to the accident Simon was well known around Ballymoney working as a butcher in his father’s business; a popular friendly face in both the Main Street shop and at the butchery counter in the Glebeside Spar.

The Air Ambulance spokesperson continued: “Outside of work, Simon’s passion, inherited from his dad Tony, was his motorbike and on a good day enjoyed nothing more than a run from Ballymoney to Portrush, then around the beautiful Antrim coast road to Ballycastle, returning home via Armoy. Ironically, it was on such a run that he was involved in the accident.

“In his earlier years Simon was building a reputation as a sportsman, having become an Irish swimming champion and as an up and coming soccer talent in the Coleraine and Ballymena areas.

“As the commitment to the family business grew, the time for sport was limited and it became a casualty to his growing love for motorcycling.

“After 10 major surgeries, 11 weeks of intensive treatment in the Royal Victoria Hospital and two weeks intensive physiotherapy at Musgrave Park Hospital in Belfast, Simon has been allowed to return home, to continue his rehabilitation under the watchful eye of his mum, Sharon, a nurse with the Causeway Trust for the last 35 years.

“Whilst Simon has been discharged from hospital for now, he is extremely limited in what he is able to do, being confined to short sessions indoors on a pair of crutches.

“Simon has made amazing progress since the accident, but he knows that it will be a long time before he can resume a normal lifestyle.

