A royal welcome in Randalstown?

PRINCE Charles may soon be planning a visit to one of the Borough’s finest award winning towns after receiving a personal invitation during his trip to the province last week.

At a garden party in County Fermanagh, the first-in-line to the throne was introduced to some of the hard working members of Tidy Randalstown.

“I suggested to him that the town really was looking ready for a royal visit and he seemed to be receptive to the idea,” said local woman, Helen Boyd.

“I asked would it be possible for me to write a letter to extend an official invite to him on behalf of the town and he said of course.

“We would be thrilled to host a royal visit to the town so you never know what could happen!”

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian