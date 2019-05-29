AIMS nomination for Roscrea Musical Society

Following on from the great success of Roscrea Musical Society’s production of ‘My Fair Lady’, the cast, crew & members are thrilled to announce that Mr Paul Spencer has been nominated for an AIMS (Association of Irish Musical Societies) award for ‘Best Actor’ for his portrayal of ‘Henry Higgins’ in the production. Paul & other members will travel to the Gleneagle in Killarney on June 14 for the annual AIMS Awards Weekend.

This is Paul’s 4th AIMS nomination. He was nominated for ‘Best Comedian’ for ‘Toby’ in ‘God Bless Archie Dean’ in 2005, won ‘Best Comedian’ for ‘Nathan Detroit’ in ‘Guys & Dolls’ in 2010 and won ‘Best Actor’ for ‘Gomez’ in ‘The Addams Family’ in 2016. Paul is from Roscrea and has been involved in Roscrea MS since 1982 and has played many roles over the years.

Roscrea Musical Society wishes Paul the very best of luck.