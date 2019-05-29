Father and son killed in road crash

A tragic accident at Scrubb, Killeigh on Monday evening claimed the life of a five year old boy and a man in his 30s and left a nine year old girl in a critical condition in Crumlin hospital.

Another boy was taken to Tullamore hospital. Gardai say they were all members of the same family.

The victims have been named as Vincent and Sully Rossi, a father and son from Portlaoise.

The accident happened at around 5pm on the N80 main Tullamore to Portlaoise road when a car and an articulated lorry collided.

The driver of the lorry was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. The nine year old girl was airlifted to Crumlin hospital and Gardai say she is now in a stable condition.

A major emergency response operation was launched following the crash and the scene was sealed off on Monday as Garda forensic collision investigators carried out an examination.

Gardai have appealed for information and in particular are seeking dash-cam footage.

They believe the car was travelling in the Tullamore direction when the accident occurred.

Vincent or (Finch) Rossi, was originally from Limerick but had been living in Portlaoise.

Yesterday morning Fr John Stapleton of Killeigh parish said he would be praying at Mass for the family of those involved in the accident along with the first responders who he said we all rely on at a time like that.

''We prayed at a meeting last night for all involved and we will pray again at Mass this morning,'' he said.

Anyone with information should contact Tullamore gardai on 057 9327600.