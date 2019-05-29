New paper straw factory brings 100 jobs to Antrim

GLOBAL packaging company, Huhtamaki, welcomed McDonald’s Chief Financial Officer for UK and Ireland to Antrim last week to officially open its new facility in the town.

The factory in Kilbegs Business Park, will be the first facility in Ireland to produce high quality sustainable paper straws.

John Park’s visit follows McDonald’s announcement last year that they will roll-out paper straws to more than 1,300 UK and Irish restaurants in 2019.

