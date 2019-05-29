Triumphs and tragedies in Tipperary elections

AS the election posters come down across the Premier County and the dust settles after an engaging campaign and exciting count, 40 Tipperary Councillors have been elected after a weekend filled with many poignant personal stores.

Hearts were broken and hard-earned dreams came true at the Tipperary count centre in the Presentation Secondary School in Thurles over the weekend, where the the final results see an interesting Council populated with a blend of youth and experience.

One of the big success stories in Tipperary was the election of all five Councillors that make up the Lowry Team of Independents and the Lowry ‘Drive For Five’ campaign paid off, with some new Councillors and several sitting local representatives winning and retaining seats in all the local electoral areas in North Tipperary.

Fianna Fail’s story in Tipperary was a roller-coaster of highs and lows, with Michael Smith topping the poll with ease in the first count in the Roscrea/Templemore Area and veteran Councillor, Mattie Ryan losing his seat in the Newport Area after an unbroken run as a local representative since being first elected in 1991.

Fine Gael increased their number of seats in Tipperary from 10 to 12 and saw one of their Councillors, Michael Fitzgerald in the Cashel Area, receive one of the highest polls in the country with over 3,000 first preference votes.

Sinn Fein were the big losers of the major parties in Tipperary, with the elimination of sitting councillor Martin Browne in Tipperary one of the most surprising casualties in the county and they failed to make any impact in most of the electoral areas outside of Carrick-on-Suir.

Independents were successful in Tipperary, with 15 of the elected 40 having no affiliation to the major parties, while the ‘Green Wave’ phenomenon reported elsewhere in the country did not manifest in Tipperary where there were very few Green Party candidates.

