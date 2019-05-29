Who killed Brody?

A DISTRAUGHT Antrim woman has appealed for information after her pet dog was run over and killed by a driver who then left the scene.

Aimee Colhoun contacted the Antrim Guardian last week after her Pug x Shih Tzu Brody was knocked over near her home in Millhouse.

“I am appealing for witnesses to come forward or anyone who was in the area with dashcam to come forward and share any information with police and myself as I would like justice for Brody,” Aimee said.

