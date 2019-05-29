Dog put down after 'acid attack'

AN alleged "acid attack" on a dog that was found in Newry yesterday (Tuesday) had to be put down due to the severity of its injuries.

Inspector McCullough said: "Police received a report about an injured dog in the Pound Road area of Newry at approximately 6.10pm on Tuesday, May 28.

"The animal was taken to a local vet, however, due to the severity of its injuries the dog had to be euthanized.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Commenting on the attack, the Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Councillor Charlie Casey, added: "This was a cruel and callous attack on a poor defenceless animal, and has to be utterly condemned."