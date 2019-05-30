A fascinating look at a Day in the Life of Clara bog was presented last Thursday evening at the Clara Bog Visitor Centre by Emily Toner.

Emily is a National Geographic Digital Storytelling Fellow. She and her friend Jerome Delbridge spent 24-hours on the bog and together they recorded the many sights, sounds and activities of this natural beauty spot.

They arrived on the bog at 3am and were there to film the sun rising which was visually stunning.

Other sights captured included the myriad of plants, insects, butterflies and spiders of which there are six types of the latter on Clara bog.

Apart from the sights there were the sounds and one in particular puzzled not just Emily but others in the audience last Thursday evening and that was a low level flapping sound. One person in the audience thought it might be a bat.

As the morning progressed on the bog the humans began to arrive some out running or walking. Then the ranger Colm Molloy visited as did a painter to spruce up the fencing. A school tour got underway shortly after that. Clara man Brian Sheridan featured, as his grandfather was trustee of the bog. Brian spoke of his love for the bog and its many attractions.

Emily Toner is a soil geographer. She says she “is in Ireland researching and blogging about how bogs have shaped Irish culture and how Irish people are impacting their bogs.”You can read about her work on emilyctoner.com