Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort go for 're-brand'

GALGORM Resort & Spa has announced the beginning of the next chapter in its success story in a collaboration with Galgorm Castle which will see it rebrand as Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort.

The vision behind the rebrand is a commitment from both parties to enhance the tourism infrastructure in Northern Ireland and cement their status as one of the UK and Ireland’s leading spa and golf destinations ready to compete on the global stage.

The collaboration with Galgorm Castle introduces the championship Castle Course, a state-of-the-art golf academy and six-hole pitch & putt into The Resort’s golf offering that already includes a 9-hole par-3 course.

Gary Henry, Managing Director Galgorm Castle, said: “We are delighted to formally integrate our world class parkland course and facilities into the already fantastic Resort.

“Galgorm now provides a spa and golf offering up there with some of the best resorts in the world.”

This year marks an historic milestone for golf in Northern Ireland, with the return of The Open to Royal Portrush just weeks away and this month’s exciting announcement of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational Men/Women, presented by Modest! Golf Management at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort; the first men and women’s professional tournament of its kind in Europe.

Colin Johnston, Managing Director Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, said: “Northern Ireland is experiencing unparalleled success as a golf destination and this exciting step further strengthens our relationship with Galgorm Castle.

“By further enhancing our product offering we believe this will go some way to support the growth in tourism figures and The Golf Tourism Strategy of Tourism Northern Ireland.

“We are also pleased to announce the appointment of a new Non-Executive Director, Wilma Erskine, to our Board. Wilma brings with her a wealth of experience in hospitality and golf management, retiring this Autumn from the helm of Royal Portrush after 34 years.

“Wilma was awarded the British Empire Medal for services to Northern Ireland tourism as well as golf and will be instrumental in instilling our commitment to golf tourism.”

The ISPS HANDA World Invitational Men/Women, presented by Modest! Golf Management takes place at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort from August 14-18 and tickets are now available to purchase at worldinvitational.golf