Greens secure final seat as Pippa Hackett elected

GEASHILL organic farmer, Pippa Hackett benefitted from the nation-wide swing to the Green Party to secure a seat on Offaly County Council in the Edenderry Electoral Area.

Ms Hackett, who garnered 584 first preference votes, secured the sixth and final seat following the elimination of the Sinn Fein candidate, Alan Davy seeing off the challenge from Edenderry based Independent contender, Fergus McDonnell.

The candidate was very transfer friendly and secured votes from across the political spectrum to make history for the party in Offaly.

She is one of two women candidates returned to the council, previously an all-male bastion.

Another new face joining her on the local authority from the Edenderry area is Fianna Fail’s Robert McDermott, a business man and leading figure in Leinster rugby circles.

Mr McDermott, who is based in Edenderry town, secured 676 first preferences and was elected on the fifth count.

His party colleague, sitting councillor Eddie Fitzpatrick romped home on the first count with a massive tally of 1714 votes.

The Cloneyhurke tillage farmer and talented musician was elected on the first count along with Independent councillor and former Fianna Fail representative, John Foley, another proven vote-getter.

Fianna Fail’s other two candidates, Christine Traynor, based in Edendery town, and Pat Daly, from Kilclonfert, polled relatively strongly capturing 455 votes and 454 first preferences respectively.

A massive transfer of votes from Mr Daly, who was eliminated at the end of the fourth count, secured the election of Mr McDermott.

The outgoing Fine Gael duo of Liam Quinn and Noel Cribbin put in a solid, if unspectacular performance.

Though the party gained just over 20 per cent of first preferences both candidates were relatively evenly matched with Mr Quinn being elected on the fifth count and Mr Cribbin on the final count without reaching the quota.

If the Greens benefitted from a nation-wide upswing in Edenderry Sinn Fein shared in the party’s national drubbing at the hands of voters.

Early in the count it looked like the party’s contender, Alan Davy could retain his seat but as Sunday progressed his fortunes waned and he was eliminated on the sixth count.

Mr Davy had been co-opted onto the county council following the decision of the party’s north Offaly councillor Martin O’Reilly to quit politics.

Mr O’Reilly had topped the poll in the area in the last local elections in 2014.