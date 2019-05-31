Food poverty campaigner returns to his deliveries

KEN Smollen said he was back on the road this week collecting and delivering food after being interrupted by the count.

“Monday morning there was no celebrations because I had a lot of catching up to do and it'll take a coupe of days,” said Cllr Smollen. “I've 614 families on my list that I have to get to once a month.”

The newly elected councillor said he is still awaiting registration by the Charities Regulator of the Ken Smollen Food Appeal, a food delivery service for impoverished families.

“It hasn't gone through yet,” he said. “Everything they have looked for they have provided, and more.”

Though “not into conspiracy theories”, he says political interference could be causing the delay.

“It's the only thing that's left there. There's nothing else to stop it. I presume now that the election is over we won't be waiting much longer.”

Asked if the Charities Regulator's concerns about close links between political activity and charity work were the reason for the delay, Cllr Smollen said: “People will try to separate the food poverty crisis and politics. As far as I'm concerned it's the failure of politics and political policies that has led to food poverty and homelessness and all of these other crises that we are experiencing.”

He hopes the Ken Smollen Food Appeal is registered by the Charities Regulator because that could open up access to the bank of food which is available through the Department of Social Protection.

“I did look for the help of the St Vincent de Paul a couple of years ago with getting access to that food and I was told where to go with myself,” he said.

Cllr Smollen, who received 1,054 first preference votes, was critical of how the Society of St Vincent de Paul handles applications for assistance.

He said they had sent two people to a home in Tullamore to assess the poverty level of a single mother of one.

“That to me is not fair. It's intimidating and it's humiliating and I will never try to act like God,” he said. “I don't know how somebody could be trained to assess somebody's level of poverty. I do know that some of these people I visit with food even tried to hide their level of poverty to me because they're embarrassed about their situation and they're made to feel ashamed and that's not right. I'm not going to go down that road.”

Cllr Smollen, a retired garda from Tullamore who lives in Clara and is married to Sandra, first became politically active when he found himself before the Circuit Court because of mortgage arrears.

The distress of thousands of people became apparent to him and he noticed how they believed they were facing their problems alone.

“It's not sympathy I feel for these people. I can empathise with how those people are feeling. It's a horrendous situation for anybody to be in. Nobody really knows what the feeling is like unless they've experienced it themselves.”

He set up the Irish Democratic Party and contested the 2016 general election, receiving 971 first preferences, campaigning against the “bailed out banks” and proposing participatory democracy.

At the same time Bank of Ireland continued to pursue him in the Circuit Court, the “eviction court” as he calls it, and the mortgage suit is ongoing with the Insolvency Court.

A solution through mortgage-to-rent, where a voluntary housing body buys the house from the bank and the borrower continues to live there as a tenant, was turned down on income grounds.

Cllr Smollen stressed that none of his work is about him but is being done by him to support thousands of people, many of whom have been driven to suicide.

He said he doesn't have any “magic solution” to the problem of mortgage indebtedness but believes mortgage-to-rent is the best option, even though people have to effectively surrender their own homes.

“But most people don't care about that, they care about having a roof over their heads, whether they are paying rent for it for the rest of their lives or whatever.”

He said the qualification criteria for mortgage-to-rent will have to be changed so that people on higher incomes can avail of it.

He also said the €2 million grant for the proposed Tullamore Arts Centre could be better spent on housing.

“If they spent €40,000 per home doing it up, that's 50 houses, 50 families who would be housed. Do you choose to put a roof over 50 families' heads or have an Arts Centre?” he stated.

Cllr Smollen also said the system of personal insolvency was too expensive, with €1,000 being sought from a couple to begin the process, and he doesn't “trust” the MABS of Abhaile systems either.

“It's easy money and anybody can see how much money is being made within the legal system and the judiciary in dealing with these cases,” he said.

When an application for a personal insolvency arrangement is turned down by a bank, as it was in his case, it can be appealed, but that results in “more money going into the legal system”.

“Look at the amount of money [the Government are] spending on hotels, B&B's in every county, it's millions that is being spent, wasted, while the crisis gets worse.”

Homelessness will be a priority issue for him on the council and yesterday (Tuesday) morning he said he received three messages from people “about to be made homeless”.

“Unfortunately they've contacted Offaly County Council and are not getting any help there. I presume the council's hands are tied as well.”

He said it appeared the council, plus hospitals and Government departments, don't know where to refer such people.

He has received calls from Government departments and day and night managers in “one of the Midlands hospitals” asking if he knew of any accommodation.

“That shows me how desperate the situation is when they're ringing me when I wasn't an elected official of any kind.”