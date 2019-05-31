Hammer gang beat and rob man in Ballymena

Detectives are investigating an attack on a 20 year old man in Ballymena last night, Thursday 30 May .

At around 11.20pm it was reported that a male who had been walking through the pedestrian underpass between Moat Road and Crebilly Road had been set upon by three men.

The gang attacked the victim with hammers, inflicting injuries to his head, face and ankles. The males also stole cash and a mobile phone before making off.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “The injured male was taken to hospital where he remains this morning undergoing treatment for his injuries. An investigation is now underway and I am appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting reference 129 30/05/19.”