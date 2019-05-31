Offaly company Dotser wins Regional Enterprise Award

Tullamore based Dotser has won the award for the Mid East Region at this year’s National Enterprise Awards, organised by the Local Enterprise Offices to celebrate Ireland’s best small businesses.

Dotser Ltd. was founded in 2000 by Loughnan Hooper providing web development and marketing services to the SME business sector. Dotser now employs a team of 9 professionals, delivering a suite of online software and related web services to over 300 clients throughout Ireland. With double digit growth each year, over the last 3 years, Dotser boasts flagship clients recognised as leaders in their industry sector including waste management, hardware, machinery and agricultural shows.

Pat Breen T.D., Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, made the announcement in front of 230 guests in the Mansion House in Dublin this week (May 29th).

Presenting the awards on stage, he said: ”I want to pay tribute to all the winners and finalists in this year’s National Enterprise Awards. Their drive, determination and passion for building successful businesses and creating local jobs is what this competition is all about. This year’s winners, like all those in previous years, represent the backbone of Ireland’s enterprise success and contribute hugely to the economic vibrancy of their respective regions. All this year’s finalists and winners have been supported by my Department through the Local Enterprise Office network. The Government, through the Local Enterprise Offices, will continue to play its part in helping to prepare small business for the challenges and the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Congratulating the local winners, Orla Martin, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Offaly said: “Dotser are very deserving winners of this year’s Regional Enterprise Award and the team in Local Enterprise Office Offaly are very proud of their achievements.”

Previous winners of the National Enterprise Awards have included Irish Yogurts (in 1998), Obelisk (in 2000), Digiweb (in 2004), DesignPro (in 2013) and Terra NutriTech (in 2018).

Funded through Enterprise Ireland, Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities were established by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation in 2014 as the ‘first-stop-shop’ for anyone wanting to start or grow a small business. Over the last five years, LEOs have helped companies create 18,640 new jobs (net) and have provided €81.5 million in direct financial assistance to over 5,000 business projects. LEOs have also organised over 40,000 business mentoring appointments and provided enterprise training for 144,830 participants since 2014 (www.localenterprise.ie).

Regional Awards (Cash Prize for business: €2,000)

Gym + Coffee in the Dublin Region (backed by LEO Dublin City)

ABS Engineering Control Systems Ltd in the South West Region (backed by LEO Limerick)

Dotser Ltd in the Mid East Region (backed by LEO Offaly)

VirtualVet in the South Region (backed by LEO Waterford)

Harte Outdoor Lighting in the South East Region (backed by LEO Wexford)

MMG Welding in the North West Region (backed by LEO Donegal)

Rivval Ltd in the North East Region (backed by LEO Monaghan)

Skillko Ltd in the West Region (backed by LEO Mayo).