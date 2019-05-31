Smollen, O'Brien, FF's 'fab four' and sole FG man elected as SF vote collapses

THE collapse of the Sinn Fein vote, the continued dominance of Fianna Fail, the election of the leader of the Irish Democratic Party and the return of a veteran politician were the biggest stories from the Tullamore Electoral Area over the weekend count.

The election race had been dominated by the retirement of three of the area’s big political beasts, Fine Gael standard-bearer, Tommy McKeigue, Clara based independent councillor, Dervill Dolan and Sinn Fein’s 2014 local elections poll-topper Brendan Killeavy.

Fine Gael retained its seat with the other two positions being claimed by self-styled ‘food poverty’ campaigner, Ken Smollen and former Labour and independent councillor, Sean O’Brien.

Mirroring the party’s experience nationally, Sinn Fein’s Anne Marie Ennis, a first-time candidate residing outside the electoral area, captured just 287 first preferences, a far cry from the 2,778 Brendan Killeavy received in 2014. She was eliminated on the second count.

Fianna Fail captured a spectacular 47 per cent of the vote which was relatively evenly balanced between its four candidates.

Clara based Frank Moran was elected on the first count as was the outgoing Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Declan Harvey.

Danny Owens and Tony McCormack captured well over 1,000 first preferences each and were elected on the eighth and final count.

Fine Gael’s three candidate strategy failed to reap dividends but Blueball based Neil Feighery captured a seat on the sixth count after the eliminations of his party running mate, Bernard Westman and independent, John Bracken.

The other Fine Gael candidate, Deirdre Fox was in the race right up to the end having polled a respectable 732 first preferences.

The party’s hopes of regaining the second seat they lost in Tullamore in 2014 failed to materialise and no doubt there will be much post-election soul searching within its ranks locally.

Renua’s Mucklagh based candidate, Brendan Galvin polled an impressive 621 first preferences while the election hardened independent man, John Bracken garnered 523 votes.

Veteran left-wing politician, Sean O’Brien took 892 first preferences with tallies indicating he attracted votes from all corners of the electoral area, both rural and urban.

The former town and county councillor lost out by just four votes in the 2014 contest and despite some concerns on Saturday night his ability to attract transfers assured him of a seat.

Ken Smollen, founder of the Irish Democratic Party, attracted an extraordinary 1,054 first preference votes, placing him as the fifth highest polling candidate.

He was also transfer friendly and the 123 votes he received following the elimination of John Bracken assured his election.

In a return to the tradition in the Tullamore area, two of the newly returned councillors are based in Killoughey, FF’s Danny Owens and FG’s Neil Feighery.

The Clara area also boasts two councillors, Frank Moran and Ken Smollen, while the other three, Declan Harvey, Tony McCormack and Sean O’Brien, are based in the county town.