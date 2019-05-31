Social Democrats make breakthrough as Leahy romps home and SF lose out

A NEW political party has gained a foothold on Offaly County Council with the election of Clare Claffey for the Social Democrats in the Birr Electoral Area.

The Banagher based first-time contender, who came to prominence as a campaigner to repeal the 8th amendment in last year’s referendum, easily claimed the sixth and final seat after she benefitted from a large tranche of transfers following the elimination of Fianna Fail’s Bernie Fanneran.

She took the seat held by Sinn Fein’s Sean Maher who was swept aside as part of the collapse in the Sinn Fein vote that saw them lose their three seats in Offaly.

Mr Maher had been co-opted onto the county council to replace Carol Nolan on her election to Dail Eireann.

Early predictions, based on first preference votes, that Fianna Fail and Fine Gael would slug it out to feast off the Sinn Fein carcass proved off the mark.

Fine Gael’s Hughie Egan polled 220 more first preferences than Clare Claffey and was ahead of her until the ninth count when she took 94 transfers following Sean Maher’s elimination compared to Mr Egan’s ten.

Both benefitted almost equally from the elimination of Joe Wynne but 141 transfers from Bernie Fanneran, compared to 27 for Mr Egan, assured her election.

The poll-topping performance in the ward and in the county as a whole was recorded by Renua party leader, John Leahy with a massive 2277 first preferences, almost 600 votes in excess of the quota.

However, the party’s strategy of capturing two seats in the area failed to materialise as his running mate, Birr-based Monica Barnwell performed poorly, garnering just 298 first preferences. She was eliminated on the sixth count.

Fianna Fail’s Peter Ormond, who is a candidate for the party in the next General Election, was also elected on the first count with an impressive tally of 1729 votes.

But it was to be the tenth and final count before his Ferbane based running mate and the party’s leader on the council, Eamon Dooley was elected without reaching the quota.

Mr Dooley was challenged in his own back-yard by Ferbane based independent candidate and former Parliamentary Assistant to Deputy Barry Cowen, Joe Wynne who took 500 first preferences.

Fianna Fail’s Birr-based candidate, Bernie Fanneran performed impressively collecting 715 first preferences while retired Banagher prison officer, Alan Kenny came home with 386 votes.

Both were eliminated, on the ninth and fourth counts respectively.

Fine Gael’s sitting councillor and General Election contender, John Clendennen was elected on the eighth count with both his running mates being unsuccessful – Doon based Hughie Egan remained in the race until the end but Birr town candidate, Marian Pilkington was eliminated on the third count.

As in 2014, no candidate has been returned from Birr town though John Carroll’s [Ind.] rural base outside Crinkill is within striking distance of the south Offaly capital.

Mr Carroll is a proven vote-getter who took 996 first preferences and transfers from across the political field, including a massive 180 votes following the elimination of SF’s Sean Maher.

At the end of the day, five outgoing councillors were returned with Clare Claffey the new face on the council and Sinn Fein exiting.