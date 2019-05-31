Dixons Contractors of Dunloy go into administration



DIXON'S Contractors Ltd, based in Dunloy one of the highest profile employers in the Ballymoney area has gone into administration, with Ernst & Young (EY) being appointed in that role.

A statement released by EY earlier today reads: "Andrew Dolliver and Luke Charleton of EY were today appointed as the joint administrators to Dixons Contractors of 143 Tullaghans Road, Dunloy, Ballymena. The administrators are currently conducting a review of the business."

This is a sad day for the firm's estimated 65 direct employees, many from the Dunloy area, and the many many more people working for the firm's 150 sub contractors.

The news comes after a week of intense speculation, with one of the 150 sub contractors telling The Chronicle that he arrived on site last Thursday (May 23) to be told not to be fitting any doors that “that was it.”

Commenting on the news Dunloy Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said: "This is a very sad day and a major blow for the local economy in Dunloy and North Antrim. Dixons have been a major employer and contributor to the local area over many decades and this news has been met with shock and disappointment. My thoughts are with the workforce who will obviously feel this terrible blow the greatest."

Dixon's portfolio includes commercial/industrial, housing, maintenance projects and sports and leisure as well as health and education projects.

The construction company has expanded rapidly in recent years, with turnover rising to over £26m, with multi million pound high prestige projects across the UK being undertaken, by this family run firm.

For comprehensive coverage including the full interview with a Dixon's sub contractor see next week's paper out Tuesday.