Allen counts his blessings and thanks his lifesavers

A GRATEFUL Garvagh man whose life was almost snuffed out by a stroke earlier this year is raising funds for the two hospitals that saved his life.

Allen Davidson had just arrived for work at F P McCanns quarry, between Garvagh and Kilrea, on January 10 this year when a quick-thinking colleague realised he needed urgent medical help.

Colin McPherson alerted foreman Craig Matthews who, fearing the worst, immediately drove father-of-two Allen to Coleraine's Causeway Hospital.

Allen said: “It was only 5.45am. I remember feeling like I was drunk; I couldn't move and had no power in my legs or my left arm.

“If Colin hadn't realised I was very ill and Craig hadn't taken me to hospital straight away, I wouldn't be here today.

“I was sick on the way and Craig couldn't get me out of the car. Two nurses came out and took me into the emergency department on a trolley.”

