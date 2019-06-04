Call for urgent review as Antrim pupils are left 'distraught' after they miss school places

THERE have been calls for an urgent review into the way school places are allocated after a large number of Antrim pupils failed to get into their chosen place of education in the town.

Around 30 pupils were unsuccessful in getting into Parkhall Integrated College, while there were 60 young people left disappointed after not getting a place at Antrim Grammar.

However both schools have acknowledged that the Education Authority worked hard to ensure that they were able to accept more student places than they were originally allocated.

The problem has been playing out in households across Northern Ireland.

