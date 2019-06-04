Council insists Forum will be fit for purpose

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Council has insisted that ongoing works will ensure that Northern Ireland’s first bespoke leisure centre will remain ahead of the pack.

Recent weeks have seen major redevelopment around the entrance of the Antrim Forum to accommodate new high-tech scanners for booking and membership cards.

But the move has sparked concern among users - with some wary that the upgrade could ultimately cost jobs and deter older ratepayers.

*Read the full story in this week’s Antrim Guardian