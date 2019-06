A DAMAGED section of pavement in Antrim’s High Street is set for repair after local people raised concerns.

A number of pedestrians, including Chris Dalton, spoke out after a section of paving appeared to have been damaged outside Danske Bank.

Cement has come away from the slabs, some of which are now uneven and raised, leaving sharp edges and posing a trip hazard.

